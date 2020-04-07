MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor
CFIB hands out their red tape awards ahead of red tape awareness week

Jan 18, 2018

Food truck bureaucracy and notices about notices topped the list of over-the-top regulations for 2018. Ahead of their annual Red Tape Awareness Week, running January 22 to 26, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) presented its annual Paperweight Awards, recognizing government departments and agencies responsible for extraordinary examples of excessive regulations the business group says hurts small businesses. […]

