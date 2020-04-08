Alberta’s COVID-19 hit 1423; deaths are at 29 and recoveries rise to 519

Above is the April 8 briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta added another 50 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,423, 60.43% of which are in Calgary Zone.

Recoveries in the province have risen to 519 an increase of 72 since Monday’s update during the Premier’s address. The new provincial total of 1423 includes the 519 recoveries and 29 deaths.

Alberta continues to test higher per capita than any other North American jurisdiction. To date, Alberta has conducted 68,762 tests, of which approximately 2 per cent have been positive for COVID-19. Testing in Alberta was down to roughly 1100 per day over the past two days, about half of the normal 2000 plus tests conducted each day.

