Feds change Canada Summer Jobs program to help businesses hire students

by Morinville News Staff

The federal government is offering Canadian businesses $263 million in funding to help hire summer staff, in turn, assisting youth seeking employment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced temporary changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program Tuesday the federal government says would help to create up to 70,000 jobs for youth between the ages of 15 and 30 years of age.

“Small businesses and community organizations are the backbone of our economy, and a critical lifeline for communities across this country,” Trudeau said. “They are facing economic hardship and unprecedented service demands during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why we are taking action now to get them the financial help they need to keep their doors open and support their communities.”

The temporary changes to the program for this year include:

an increase to the wage subsidy, so that private and public sector employers can also receive up to 100 per cent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each employee. Past years saw businesses get a 50 per cent subsidy.

an extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021

allowing employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support essential services

allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The federal government believes the changes will help youth stay connected to the labour market, save money for their future, and find quality jobs in safe, inclusive, and healthy work environments.

Because the call for applications for the 2020 season closed February 28, the government says it will work with local MPs to identify organizations that provide essential services in the community who could provide youth jobs but did not apply for the Canada Summer Jobs program this year.