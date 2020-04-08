Morinville encouraging residents to complete census online

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Census kicked off a week ago on Apr. 1 and has seen more than 22 per cent (884) of the community’s households respond online.

Residents were sent a letter containing a Unique Personal Identification Number at the end of March to allow them to complete the census online at www.morinville.ca/census.

Online responses will be collected until May 15, 2020.

The Town says that the census data is important because it is used to determine municipal needs, including programming, grants and infrastructure planning.

“This is an important activity for the Town of Morinville”, said Morinville’s Chief Administrative Officer Stephane Labonne. “The demographic and statistical data we collect is not only used by the Town, but also in long term planning of public services such as health care, education, and transportation.”

Typically, enumerators would visit all residences who have not completed the census online after the May 15 online cutoff. However, the Town is encouraging residents to participate in the census using the online tool. Residents can also call the Town Office and the information can be collected over the phone.

Those who complete the census online are entered for a Gift Card prize package. Residents can also enter the Guess the Population Contest. The closest guess without going over the official count also wins a Gift Card prize package. Contest details can be found at www.morinville.ca/census.

Those who have not received a PIN code can call the Town Office at 780-939-4361.