Morinville RCMP investigating rash of thefts from vehicles

Morinville RCMP is looking to the public for help in finding those responsible for a rash of thefts from area vehicles. On April 6, the detachment received eight complaints from residents who had either witnessed the activity, been a victim themselves.

RCMP say they are trying to determine the identity of those involved.

They are taking the opportunity to remind Morinvillians that while most people are adhering to a stay at home routine and practicing social distancing, some criminals are not.

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from them, double-checking to ensure vehicles can’t be accessed.

“Crime prevention is a step towards crime reduction” says Sergeant Shayne Courtorielle of Morinville RCMP Detachment. “I understand we’re feeling vulnerable during these uncertain times, but removing opportunities for criminals is a step the public can take towards stopping these crimes and feeling safer.”

Courtorielle told Morinville News that none of the complainants reported any damage to their vehicles and that not all the complainants had their vehicles entered. Some of the eight complaints reported prints in the snow that led to away from their vehicle.

Police say they continue to conduct proactive patrols for community safety, and encourage residents to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.