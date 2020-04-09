Alberta spending $1.9 billion to speed up infrastructure projects

You can watch the Premier’s press briefing on the announcement above.

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta government says it is using almost $2 billion from the 2020 Capital Plan to resurface roads, repair bridges, restore schools and fill potholes in a move to get thousands of Albertans back to work.

The move doubles the budget’s capital maintenance and renewal (CMR) funding from $937 million to $1.9 billion in the 2020-2021 budget year. The increased funding accelerates the province’s long-term capital plan.

“These infrastructure investments will be focused on projects that can be actioned quickly. By doubling our capital maintenance and renewal project funds, we will deliver much-needed improvements to important assets, keep companies operating and most importantly, keep Albertans working,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “As the weather improves and buildings are empty, now is the perfect time for us to act.”

By accelerating the capital plan, the government believes a significant amount of additional work will done. This includes $410 million for transportation projects, and an additional $60 million for operational work, which includes repairing potholes across the province.

Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association CEO Ron Glen said investing in road construction and maintenance represents excellent value for taxpayers.

“This significant contribution will create thousands of jobs and economic benefits to communities across Alberta. On behalf of our 800 member companies, the ARHCA thanks the Alberta government for this substantial investment,” Glen said.

Budget 2020 included $6.9 billion for capital in 2020-21 and $19.3 billion over the three-year fiscal plan

For 2020-21, this represented an increase of $1.2 billion or 21 per cent compared with Budget 2019

CMR funding was budgeted at $937 million in 2020-21 and is now expected to grow to $1.9 billion

114 projects are currently in planning and design

There are 95 projects currently in construction including 27 schools and nine major bridge and road projects – not including capital maintenance and repair