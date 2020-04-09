Alberta’s COVID-19 hit 1451; deaths are at 32 and recoveries rise to 592

Above is the Apr. 9 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Alberta added another 28 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1451. Recoveries in Alberta stand at 592, an increase of 73 since Wednesday. There were another three deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 32. Both the number of recovered and the number of deaths are included in the 1451 cases to date.

Recoveries now represent just under 41 per cent of the province’s total confirmed cases, while deaths represent roughly two per cent of the total confirmed cases.

The last 24 hours saw three more deaths, two in the Calgary zone, bringing the total in this zone to 22. One additional person has died in the Edmonton zone, bringing the number of deaths to five in this zone. Four people have died in the North Zone, and one person has died in the Central zone.

The majority of cases, 60.5 per cent, are in Calgary. Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta-based Sprung Structures has donated a $235,000 temporary structure to Alberta Health Services (AHS) that will add up to 6,000 square feet of treatment space and create about 100 more care spaces for Calgary-area patients.

“Our health system is working around-the-clock to respond to COVID-19,” Shandro said. “This donation to AHS and the people of Alberta will significantly expand capacity and, ultimately, help save lives. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Sprung Structures on behalf of all Albertans.”

There have been 68,116 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 70,247 tests performed by the lab. There were 1,333 people tested in the last 24 hours. Testing in Alberta was down to roughly 1100 per day Sunday and Monday, and 1645 on Tuesday. Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw expanded testing to include anyone in the Calgary Zone with symptoms and also any essential worker and anyone whose worksite has not been closed to public access who has symptoms including coughing and sneezing, that number saw an increase in the past 24 hours.

Of the approximately 827 active cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Hospitalization accounts for roughly 5 per cent of the active cases and ICU placement is just under two per cent of the active cases.

Hinshaw thanked Albertans for working with the government on staying at home and practicing social distancing and said current cases are lower than what the provincial modelling suggests.

“That is thanks to you,” she said. “You are saving lives.”

Hinshaw went on to say she understands this holiday weekend will be difficult for people accustomed to gathering with families and at church services. But she encouraged Albertans to stay the course.

Sturgeon County & St. Albert Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 9 shows nine cases in Sturgeon County and its municipalities, six of whom have recovered. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Sturgeon. St. Albert has 27 cases, of which nine have recovered. St. Albert also has had no COVID-19-related deaths.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.