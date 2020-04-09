Business Link offering free advice, coaching and programs for small businesses

by Morinville News Staff

Small businesses can seek free advice, coaching, and information on COVID-19 resources and supports through Business Link, who the government of Alberta says will serve as a one-stop-shop to help small businesses learn about and connect to available COVID-19 supports based on their unique business needs.

Business Link, a non-profit organization jointly funded by the Government of Alberta and Government of Canada, will also be offering free programming through June, including webinars on a variety of topics, online events, and free expert sessions with lawyers, accountants, marketing specialists, e-commerce specialists and more. Small businesses can access a list of available supports on Business Link’s website, or connect with a business strategist by phone, email or live chat.

“Small businesses inject billions into our provincial economy. They create good jobs and are a cornerstone of our communities,” said Alberta’s Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, Tanya Fir. “I’m pleased to see Business Link refocusing its efforts to make it easier for small businesses to access supports to give them some relief now, and to help set the stage for their future recovery.”

Business Link CEO Barbara McKenzie said the organization feels it is important to provide support to Alberta entrepreneurs as they navigate the current difficult times.

“We want to break down the barriers to information and ensure business owners know what is available to them for support,” McKenzie said. “We know that Alberta is in a tough place right now, but we want to ensure the small businesses that are the drivers of our economy can last long beyond this pandemic.”

Business Link services can be accessed by calling 1-800-272-9675 or visiting www.businesslink.ca.