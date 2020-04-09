Editorial: Remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Today we remember the thousands of Canadians who fought and gave their lives n the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The capture of Vimy Ridge was a turning point for Canada.

During the battle, soldiers from all four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together for the first time.

In 1917, on Easter Monday, after much planning and preparation, these soldiers battled through mud and machine-gun fire to achieve one of the First World War’s most defining victories.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a defining time in Canada but came at a great cost, over 3600 lost their lives and over 7000 were wounded.

On this day we honour their courage and sacrifice.

The letters, shown below, are from Private George Washington Hill, born in Hill End, Alberta.

He served with the 10th Battalion as a rifle infantryman during WWI and died in action on Vimy Ridge on April 28, 1017.

Lest We Forget

