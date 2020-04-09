Keohane to become Executive Director of College of Alberta School Superintendents

by Morinville News Staff

A week after Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools announced that its Superintendent David Keohane would be retiring at the end of the school year, Alberta College of School Superintendents has announced he will be their executive director, effective this summer

Keohane has been in education for 37 years, more than half of those as chief superintendent with three different school divisions. The last 11 years have been spent with Greater St. Alberta Catholic Schools.

Under Keohane’s leadership, Greater St. Albert received a 2016 Edmonton Capital Region Award for Communication, a 2016 ThoughtExchange Excellence in Community Collaboration Award and two Gallup Manager of the Year Recognition Awards (2018, 2019).

“David’s communication skills are exceptional and have been recognized locally and internationally,” said CASS President Bevan Daverne. “Those skills, combined with his extensive experience in system leadership across Alberta, will ensure CASS and its members will be served by excellent leadership.”

Keohane believes that school system leadership is a critical contributor to realizing governance priorities, furthering the execution of standards established within our ministry and supporting excellence in student learning.

“I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and all CASS members to ensure CASS continues to provide leadership for Alberta’s world-class education system, which provides support for all students,” said Keohane. “I am especially honoured to have the opportunity to further the efficacy of our talented membership and work in partnership with all provincial associations who share in making student success the mainstay of every decision.”