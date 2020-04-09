Police lay charges in $650,000 in ATM thefts across the province

by Morinville News Staff

Strathcona County Property Crimes Unit have laid charges in 17 break-and-enters around the province involving thefts from ATMs at gas stations across all four RCMP districts in the province.

Police say that after identifying involved suspects, the unit successfully linked and laid charges for 17 break and enters to businesses dating back to 2016.

The information was shared amongst several different detachments, with notable contributions by Bonnyville RCMP Detachment’s General Investigation Section and the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment.

RCMP also partnered with the Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG) at Public Services and Procurement Canada, K Division Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Section, K Division Auto Theft Unit, and Service Alberta’s Strategic and Consumer Services’ Special Investigations Unit.

“I want to acknowledge the significant amount of work undertaken by our Property Crime Unit as well as express my appreciation to all the involved businesses for their assistance to us,” said Staff Sergeant Andrew Kyle of the Strathcona County RCMP General Investigation Section. “We will continue to collaborate with specialized units to combat property crime.”

In total, police say approximately $650,000 in cash was stolen from the 17 break-and-enters, that include:

– Canmore Shell – August 10, 2016;

– Airdrie Shell – September 18, 2016;

– Red Deer Shell – October 14, 2016;

– Blackfalds Fas Gas – August 19, 2017;

– Blackfalds Fas Gas – December 13, 2017;

– Valleyview Petro Canada – January 22, 2018;

– Bonnyville Fas Gas – June 14, 2018;

– Red Deer Fas Gas – August 6, 2018 and August 9, 2018;

– Slave Lake Fas Gas – March 20, 2019;

– Devon Fas Gas – April 15, 2019;

– Leduc Fas Gas – April 17, 2019;

– Sherwood Park Fas Gas – July 4, 2019;

– Devon Fas Gas – August 9, 2019;

– Coleman Esso – November 23, 2019;

– Airdrie Fas Gas – November 25, 2019;

– Penhold Fas Gas – November 26, 2019.

Kevin Lee Sider (40) of Edmonton Alta. is facing a total of 33 charges, including, but not limited to, 17 break-and-enters to businesses, money laundering and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Bruce Wayne Larter (53), of Leduc, Alta. is facing a total of 11 charges, including, but not limited to, four break-and-enters to businesses, money laundering and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Bruce Larter was previously charged in the first instance in relation to the Slave Lake and Valleyview gas station break and enters, by RCMP investigators in the respective jurisdictions.

Kristal Lynn Watson (36), of Edmonton, Alta. is facing three charges, including money laundering and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Kevin Sider and Bruce Larter were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear on May 1, 2020 in Edmonton Provincial Court.

Kristal Lynn WATSON was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear on June 10, 2020 in Edmonton Provincial Court.

Police say CCTV footage from the targeted and neighbouring businesses contributed significantly to their investigation, helping link previously unsolved break and enters from years past.

Investigators would like to extend their appreciation to those business that went above what is expected to ensure their systems were working properly, well guarded and capable of retaining sufficient quality footage for an extended period of time.