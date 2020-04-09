RCMP seeking help to locate missing senior

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zelma Chester (89yrs old). Chester who suffers from health issues was last seen at her residence in Lamont, Alta in the afternoon of April 7th, 2020. It is believed Chester departed her residence with her vehicle, however, her destination is unknown.

Chester is described as:

-89-year-old Caucasian Female

-5’3 tall, 115 pounds

-Brown eyes

-Long grey hair

Chester’s vehicle is described as:

-Blue 1994 Mercury Marquis

– Alberta Licence Plate “LYP 559”

The RCMP would like to locate to her as soon as possible. If you have seen her, her vehicle or have any information on the whereabouts of Chester, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

