Alberta matching funds on donations to COVID-19 charitable programs

by Morinville News Staff

Starting Wednesday, April 15, the Government of Alberta will provide up to $2 million in dollar-for-dollar matching funds for donations to Alberta-based charities and non-profit organizations with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns.

The province says the seven eligible organizations have agreed to waive any administration fees associated with campaign donations.

“Alberta’s charities and non-profits and the gift of those who donate is an integral part of what makes us Albertan,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women. “These incredible organizations are struggling to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services created by the COVID-19 pandemic. By matching donations, we will amplify the generosity of Albertans and boost the capacity of community organizations working tirelessly to make sure vulnerable Albertans are cared for during the pandemic.”

Albertans who donate by May 31 will have their donations matched by the province.

Organizations in the Edmonton area include the United Way of the Capital Region’s Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign and the Edmonton Community Foundation’s COVID Rapid Response Fund.

Other recognized initiatives include the United Way Calgary and Area’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, the Calgary Foundation’s COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Program, the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta’s COVID Response for Southeast Alberta, the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta’s COVID Response and Recovery Grants Program and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta’s Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund.

The government says COVID-19 pandemic response programs play a supporting role to flow donations through to local community-based non-profits and charitable organizations that deliver services to Albertans who need it most.

Danielle Murray, Press Secretary for Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, told Morinville News that charities looking for more details regarding the funding are encouraged to contact their local United Way or Community Foundation.