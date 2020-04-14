Alberta COVID-19 cases hit 1870 as province continues expanded testing



Above is the April 14 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta added 138 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1870. Recoveries in Alberta stand at 914, an increase of 37 since Monday. Recoveries account for 49% of the total cases.

There were two more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 48. Deaths represent 2.5% of the total cases. The 1870 cases include the number of recovered and the number of deaths.

To date, there have been 79,695 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 82,649 tests performed by the lab. The past 24-hours saw 2,868 tests completed. Positive tests in the last 24 hours were 4.8% of the total, and 66% of the province’s cases to date have been in Calgary.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in her Monday, Apr. 13 briefing that Albertans could expect to start seeing higher case numbers as the province continues broadening those who are tested. At that time, Hinshaw announced that testing was open to all Albertans experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat. Hinshaw said Albertans should first take the online COVID-19 self-evaluation.

There are currently 44 people in the hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Since the outbreak began, 115 Albertans have been hospitalized with 35 being admitted to ICU>

Sturgeon County & St. Albert Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 15 shows 10 cases in Sturgeon County and its municipalities, nine of whom have recovered. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Sturgeon. St. Albert has 27 cases, of which 22 have recovered. St. Albert also has had no COVID-19-related deaths.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.