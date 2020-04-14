Legal Francophone School construction to start in September

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta is sending out tender packages for five schools in the province, including a K-9 Francophone School in Legal. The government says it expects construction on the five projects to start in September 2020, with the schools ready to open two years later.

In addition to Legal, a K-9 school is planned for Cochrane, two for Edmonton, and a K-4 school in Calgary.

The government believes their $100 million investment in the project will create approximately 560 construction jobs.

“Continued investment in public infrastructure projects like the construction of these five schools is an integral part of the government’s economic stimulus package to invest in needed infrastructure and get Albertans back to work,” said Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure in a media release Tuesday. “We are working hard to identify shovel-ready projects, accelerate processes and get construction underway as quickly as possible.”

Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said accelerating the five school projects is an important part of Alberta’s plan to stimulate the economy.

“These new schools will provide our children with modern places to learn that will lay the foundation for their futures while also getting Albertans back to work,” LaGrange said.

Tenders will go out Apr. 30 with selection and construction scheduling taking place from May to September.