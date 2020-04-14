MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Legal Francophone School construction to start in September

Apr 14, 2020 admin Legal, Local News, Province, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta is sending out tender packages for five schools in the province, including a K-9 Francophone School in Legal. The government says it expects construction on the five projects to start in September 2020, with the schools ready to open two years later.

In addition to Legal, a K-9 school is planned for Cochrane, two for Edmonton, and a K-4 school in Calgary.

The government believes their $100 million investment in the project will create approximately 560 construction jobs.

“Continued investment in public infrastructure projects like the construction of these five schools is an integral part of the government’s economic stimulus package to invest in needed infrastructure and get Albertans back to work,” said Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure in a media release Tuesday. “We are working hard to identify shovel-ready projects, accelerate processes and get construction underway as quickly as possible.”

Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said accelerating the five school projects is an important part of Alberta’s plan to stimulate the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

“These new schools will provide our children with modern places to learn that will lay the foundation for their futures while also getting Albertans back to work,” LaGrange said.

Tenders will go out Apr. 30 with selection and construction scheduling taking place from May to September.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9663 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Province

Alberta firefighters receive new cancer supports from province

Jan 21, 2018 admin Province 0

The Government of Alberta says it is making sure firefighters who contract ovarian and cervical cancer will receive workers’ compensation benefits and supports. The minimum exposure period will be 10 years for these cancers. Government is also reducing the minimum exposure period from 20 to 10 years for compensation for testicular cancer. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Letter to the editor: Open letter to Minister of Education

Nov 24, 2011 admin Editorial & Opinion 6

Mr. Lukaszuk

I have been relatively silent regarding the status of public education in Morinville since your transition to give you time to acclimatize to your new portfolio. Given comments recently attributed to yourself in various press reports (Example used for this letter is the St. Albert Leader, although I note, with apologies to authors for lack of citation, similar statements in other publications) it seems to me that you have most certainly formulated your opinion on the matter. .. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply