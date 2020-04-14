MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Letter: An open letter to community leaders and elected officials from Diabetes Canada

Apr 14, 2020

We all have a stake in the health and safety of our communities. And in these times, it is even more apparent that we need to work together to protect residents while we do our best to live and work in new and challenging ways.

We ask you as a community leader and elected official to help ensure wide-spread sharing of important information to your constituents.

We urgently need your help.

Diabetes Canada donation bins are overflowing, and some are becoming a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support our work. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and crucial physical distancing orders by governments that non-essential services be stopped, the pick-up of all textile donations by Diabetes Canada from homes and donation bins across Canada stopped on March 23
.
The current donations at the donation bins and, in some unfortunate instances, the dumping of garbage at donation bins is posing a serious health and safety issue.

Diabetes Canada has been urging the public to hold off on their bin donations until business resumes. Can you please share this information in your communities and help raise awareness? Through your network such as social media and community newsletters, your help in reminding the public to please hold off on donations will be a tremendous help.

Diabetes Canada relies on generous charitable clothing donations as a crucial source of revenue to support the 11 million Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes. Efforts include innovative diabetes research, supporting children and youth living with type 1 diabetes, and developing evidence-based policy recommendations to improve the lives of those living with the disease. Additionally, thanks to the donation bin business, more than 100 million pounds of textiles are diverted from landfill annually.

Thank you in advance for your immediate attention to this urgent support.

Diabetes Canada

