Alberta COVID-19 cases rise by 126, no additional deaths in past 24 hours

Apr 15, 2020 admin COVID-19, Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Above is the April 15 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

As AHS continued its expanded testing in the province over the last 24 hours, Alberta added another 126 COVID-19 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to-date provincial cases to 1996.

Premier Jason Kenney said there were no additional deaths in the past 24 hours. Deaths in Alberta stand at 48 or 2.4% of the total cases to date.

With expanded testing open to all Albertans with symptoms, the province has conducted 82,534 to date, approximately 1900 per day. Positive tests are approximately 2.4% of the total tests conducted.

Calgary continues to have the bulk of cases.

There are currently 44 people in the hospital, 10 of whom are now in intensive care units (ICU). Hospitalizations are the same as Tuesday; however, ICU numbers are four lower than Tuesday.

“They [hospitalizations] are well below numbers presented in AHS modelling that we presented a week ago,” Premier Jason Kenney said during Wednesday’s briefing.

We will add details as they are available through today’s briefing, which can be watched live above.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News will not be covering the Daily Update through the Easter long weekend. Please consult the links below for the latest details. Morinville News will resume full coverage of local, provincial, and national news after the holiday weekend.

Leave a Reply