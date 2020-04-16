MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Morinville reaffirms commitment to looking for regional efficiencies through Sturgeon Regional Partnership

Apr 16, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 0

by Colin Smith

The Town of Morinville is looking to reopen channels for regional cooperation. At its regular meeting Tuesday, Council voted to reaffirm its participation in the Sturgeon Regional Partnership (SRP) committee and direct the Administration to advise the other members of the committee of this commitment.

The Sturgeon Regional Partnership Committee has not met in some time, Legislative Officer Melodie Steele reported to Council.

“I think the need to revitalize this group to look at shared efficiencies was a tremendous opportunity before this pandemic situation,” said Councillor Stephen Dafoe. “I think the current situation is going to have us working together to get through it, and the committee is going to be even more important after the fact.”

Mayor Barry Turner said, “I think it would be a great way to sub-regionally have some great conversations, but also an indication to involve others of our municipal members in the regional discussions that have been moving forward.”

The current action follows a motion approved November 12, 2019, that directed the Administration to investigate restarting the committee.
Additionally, investigation of a possible reinstatement of the committee was also recommended to Morinville and Sturgeon County Councils by the Town and County Intermunicipal Affairs Committee at its October 16, 2019 meeting.

The Intermunicipal Affairs Committee also recommended a sub-regional meeting between Sturgeon County and the Towns of Morinville, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal and Redwater. This meeting took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on March 9, 2020.

The Sturgeon Regional Partnership Committee was constituted in 2010, with financial support from a Regional Collaboration Program jointly applied for by Sturgeon County and the five towns within its boundaries.

The purpose for which the committee was formed was to assess synergies to improve cost effectiveness of operations and on opportunities to enhance service delivery to residents, as well as fostering understanding and exploring opportunities to collaborate. Recommendations were to be presented to councils for their consideration.

