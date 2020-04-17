Alberta COVID-19 Daily Update for Apr. 17

Above is the April 17 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta tested 3831 Albertans in the past 24 hours, 239 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to date to 2397. Of those tested over the previous day, 6.2% tested positive. Nearly 70% of the province’s total cases to date are in the Calgary Zone and 400 of the 2397 cases to date are suspected of being community-acquired.

There were no deaths in the last 24 hours. There have been 50 deaths to date, 32 of those at continuing care facilities in the province. Deaths account for 2% of the total confirmed cases.

Recoveries now stand at 1124 or 46.8% of the total confirmed cases to date. For two days this week, the province was unable to release in-depth data on recoveries or regional data due to a data outage from a small electrical fire.

Hospitalizations in Alberta are currently at 60 with 13 presently in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Thus far 92,805 tests have been conducted on 89144 people, an average of 1974 per day since Mar. 4.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

STURGEON COUNTY CASES

Localized data has not been available for the past two days. We will update that info as soon as it is available from the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 website.