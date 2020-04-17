MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Alberta COVID-19 Daily Update for Apr. 18

Apr 17, 2020 admin COVID-19, Local News, Morinville, Province 16

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 UPDATE

In the last 24 hours, there have been 4092 Albertans tested for COVID-19. There were 165 new cases since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 2562, of which 1162 (45.3%) have recovered.

One Albertan has died since the last report, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 51 (2% of total cases). Seventy-one per cent of the total cases to date are in Calgary and 450 of the total cases are believed to be community-acquired cases. Currently, there are 57 people in the hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

There have been 92,962 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 96,897 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,092 tests have been completed.

Sturgeon County has one active case, now that nine have recovered. St. Albert has two active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Above is the April 17 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta tested 3831 Albertans in the past 24 hours, 239 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to date to 2397. Of those tested over the previous day, 6.2% tested positive. Nearly 70% of the province’s total cases to date are in the Calgary Zone and 400 of the 2397 cases to date are suspected of being community-acquired.

There were no deaths in the last 24 hours. There have been 50 deaths to date, 32 of those at continuing care facilities in the province. Deaths account for 2% of the total confirmed cases.

Total cases include those who have recovered and those who have died from the illness.

Recoveries now stand at 1124 or 46.8% of the total confirmed cases to date. For two days this week, the province was unable to release in-depth data on recoveries or regional data due to a data outage from a small electrical fire.

Hospitalizations in Alberta are currently at 60 with 13 presently in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Thus far 92,805 tests have been conducted on 89144 people, an average of 1974 per day since Mar. 4.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

STURGEON COUNTY CASES

Localized data has not been available for the past two days. We will update that info as soon as it is available from the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 website.

Please note: 1/ There will be no daily briefing on Saturday and Sunday; however, data will be available on the government website. We will update this article over the weekend with the new numbers. 2/ Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility.

