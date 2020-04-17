Morinville affordable housing project to be named after Paul Krauskopf

by Colin Smith

Morinville’s new affordable housing complex will be named after former mayor and lifelong resident Paul Krauskopf.

Council voted at its regular meeting Tuesday to approve the name Paul Krauskopf Court for the 48-Unit Homeland Housing facility located on 100 Street, north of the cemetery.

“Our former mayor Paul Krauskopf is someone who was truly loved in this community and I’m happy to move this motion to give his name to this facility,” said Councillor Stephen Dafoe.

“I’m really happy that we did settle on this name,” Councillor Sarah Hall said. “Moving forward it can be a complex that will help many, many people in our community.”

“Having served for many years on council, I think this facility in a lot of ways embodies Paul and his support and appreciation for the challenges that many of the vulnerable of society have to go through, and one of them being affordable housing,” added Mayor Barry Turner. “I daresay he would be proud to have his name associated with this facility.”

A Morinville native, Krauskopf was first elected to Town Council in 1998. He was appointed mayor in 2012 during his fifth term.

Krauskopf was also a program assistant in Special Education for the Sturgeon School Division, and was active in many volunteer capacities, including serving as the deputy chief of the Morinville Fire Department.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2010, he continued to serve on Council until his death in 2013.

Prior to the April 14 motion, councillors discussed the facility naming in closed session.