Town of Morinville considering selling former Perra’s Place land

by Colin Smith

The Town of Morinville is looking to sell the former site of Perras Place.

At its regular meeting Tuesday Council directed the Administration to negotiate a sale agreement for the municipally-owned land at 10113 – 100 Avenue at market value.

Built-in 1903, Perras Place was a former home that later housed the Morniville & District Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre. After its demolition in the fall of 2017, due to the potential cost of necessary repairs, plans to develop a park on the site were discussed.

Council was presented with a Proposed Municipal Land Sale Report and considered it in closed session.

Once Council went back into open session, the motion was passed with six in favour and Councillor Scott Richardson opposed.

“I won’t be supporting the motion,” Richardson said prior to the vote. “I just think it’s too ambiguous, there are too many unknowns.”

Councillor Nicole Boutestein received assurance from Chief Administrative Officer Stephane LaBonne that if a sale agreement was reached, Council would receive more information before debating and making a final decision on it.

Council also passed a motion that the Proposed Municipal Land Sale Report and its attachments would remain private in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The sections quoted in justification are: 16 (Disclosure harmful to business interests of a third party), 23 (Local public body confidences), 24 (Advice from officials), 25 (Disclosure harmful to economic and other interests of a public body) and 29 (Information that is or will be available to the public).

The second motion was approved unanimously.