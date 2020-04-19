MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Editorial: Let’s all cheer for Canada’s volunteers!

Apr 19, 2020

National Volunteer Week runs Apr. 19 to 25 this year with the theme “Let’s all cheer for Canada’s volunteers!”, a theme that not only recognizes the impact of volunteers and how they lift communities like Morinville but also our current inability to actually shake a volunteer’s hand.

Like any Canadian community, Morinville and Sturgeon County have our fair share of people who give their time, skills, experience, and passion for helping others. They do this without expecting anything in return.

Throughout the community, we see volunteers on our parent councils and our hockey benches, on our basketball courts and soccer fields, gathering together on various groups to make our communities safer, and in small rooms making art. They are at the Legion, at the Gardening Club, the Rendez-Vous and serving on boards throughout the region.

All who give of their time to help others are to be applauded and it is during this week that we mainly do so.

Sadly this year, we are not able to gather together to recognize our volunteers face-to-face as we have each year when this week rolls around.

As such, Canadians are being asked by the national campaign to celebrate all volunteers by printing out, personalizing and decorating their windows with Volunteer Canada’s clapping hands image with the message Cheers to Volunteers!

Canadians are also encouraged to use the Volunteer Canada graphics and gif on social media with the hashtags #CheersToVolunteers and #NVW2020.

If the selflessness of a volunteer has improved your quality of life, give them a thank you in the comments section of this article.

On behalf of all of us at Morinville News and our advertising partners and sponsors, we thank all our volunteers for their contributions over the past year.

