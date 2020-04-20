MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: Smith Music [VIDEO]

Apr 20, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In our first segment, we talk to Paul Smith of Smith Music about how he has moved his entire business to an online model during the pandemic, and how he is offering free music lessons for adults and children on Mondays.

Smith Music can be reached at 780-862-0340 or by visiting them online ay SmithMusic.ca

