Letter: 11-year-old Morinville boy looking for help on Food Bank fundraiser

I hope you are doing well during this unusual time. Thank you for keeping the community updated, as I have stopped following most other news outlets these days.

I’m writing because my son, Mason has decided that for his 11th birthday, he wants to do a food drive/fundraiser for the Morinville Food Bank. He has opened a fundraiser on Facebook, and will be spending the afternoon of his birthday picking up food donations from around the community.

Anyone wanting to participate in Morinville can email me their address (staceybuga@hotmail.com) and we will pick up non-perishable food donations after 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17th from driveways or front steps around town. Mason’s goal is to collect food weighing at least as much as him – 60 lbs, as well as raise $500 for the organization! We ask that items be wiped down and in bags if possible.

I would be very grateful if you could spread the word about the food pickup so that we can help Mason reach his goals.

Thank you, and stay Healthy!

Stacey Buga (she/her)

Publisher’s note: The campaign reached its $500 goal over the weekend, and the amount has now been raised to $1100