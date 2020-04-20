MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Putnam and Lawson giving back to health care workers and first responders

Apr 20, 2020 admin Business, COVID-19, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 4

by Stephen Dafoe

Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital staff have the opportunity to get some free legal work from Putnam & Lawson. They are offering health care workers and first responders free Personal Directives and Enduring Power of Attorney documents.

The Morinville-based law firm defines Advance Care Planning as “the process of thinking and talking about your wishes, values, and preferences for your future care in the event you are unable to speak for yourself.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the law firm wants to thank all the healthcare workers and first responders, putting others first in the battle to treat the sick and save lives.

“As a firm, we wanted to show our appreciation and considered how to support health care workers and first responders in a tangible way within our community,” said Putnam & Lawson partner Andrew Lawson.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

The offer is available to all active firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital staff, and employee identification will be required.

Those wishing to take advantage of the free offer can call Putnam & Lawson at 780-939-2001 ext 310 for more details.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9691 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Province expands naloxone program

Feb 7, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 0

Alberta’s firefighters now have greater access to lifesaving naloxone kits now that all first responders can administer naloxone by injection.

The province said Tuesday fentanyl and other opioids continue to take a deadly toll in Alberta communities. There were 343 deaths in 2016 due to apparent fentanyl-related drug overdoses, a 33 per cent increase from the 257 deaths listed in 2015. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Putnam third lawyer to be called to the bar in Morinville

Jul 25, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, People 1

A third lawyer has been called to the Bar of Alberta in Morinville.

Maxwell Putnam was called to the bar at the Morinville Provincial Courthouse July 20 in a ceremony that marked the start of his law career. Putnam, the nephew of Morinville lawyer Gord Putnam, has spent two summers articling at Putnam & Lawson. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

4 Comments

Leave a Reply