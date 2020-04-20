Putnam and Lawson giving back to health care workers and first responders

by Stephen Dafoe

Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital staff have the opportunity to get some free legal work from Putnam & Lawson. They are offering health care workers and first responders free Personal Directives and Enduring Power of Attorney documents.

The Morinville-based law firm defines Advance Care Planning as “the process of thinking and talking about your wishes, values, and preferences for your future care in the event you are unable to speak for yourself.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the law firm wants to thank all the healthcare workers and first responders, putting others first in the battle to treat the sick and save lives.

“As a firm, we wanted to show our appreciation and considered how to support health care workers and first responders in a tangible way within our community,” said Putnam & Lawson partner Andrew Lawson.

The offer is available to all active firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital staff, and employee identification will be required.

Those wishing to take advantage of the free offer can call Putnam & Lawson at 780-939-2001 ext 310 for more details.