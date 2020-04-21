Alberta now has 1273 recoveries among 3095 cases of COVID-19 to date

Above is the April 21 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta now has 1273 COVID-19 recoveries among its 3095 cases to date. COVID-19 cases rose by 187 in the last 24 hours while recoveries increased by 23 cases.

Total cases include those who have recovered and those who have died from the illness. Recoveries account for 41% of the total cases and deaths are 1.9% of that total cases to date.

The last 24 hours saw another two deaths, bringing the provincial total to 61. One of the recent deaths was a man in his 80s residing at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie. To date, 358 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 39 residents at these facilities have died.

Starting today, locations of all active outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities will be posted at alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx.

Sixty-four Albertans are in hospital with the illness, 18 of those in intensive care units (ICU).

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Alberta conducted 3698 tests in the past 24 hours, and 109,015 tests have been done to date.

STURGEON COUNTY & ST. ALBERT CASES

Sturgeon County has one new case, bringing the active cases to two, and nine have recovered. St. Albert has three active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

