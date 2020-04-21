Privacy Commissioner launches Babylon investigation, NDP call for resignation of Health Minister

by Morinville News Staff

The NDP Opposition is once again calling for the resignation of Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro citing two investigations launched Tuesday by Information and Privacy Commissioner Jill Clayton related to the Babylon Health App.

Clayton said she is encouraging physicians and patients with concerns about the app to remain opted out of using it while her office reviews the app’s compliance with Alberta’s privacy laws, particularly compliance with Alberta’s Personal Information Protection Act, and Health Information Act.

The NDP Opposition Critic for Health David Shepherd said he called for an investigation in March after UCP Health Minister Tyler Shandro introduced the health app. That introduction, Shepherd said, was without consulting with Alberta doctors and prior to virtual billing codes being available to family doctors.

“I welcome this investigation,” Shepherd said, “and I look forward to the commissioner’s public report. Albertans have a right to expect their privacy and health information will be handled with the greatest respect and in accordance with the law. These answers should have been made available to Albertans by the government before the app was launched.”

Shepherd said he and the NDP are concerned that prior to having privacy issues addressed, Shandro signed a contract, launched the app, and promoted its use from his position as Minister,

“It is yet another damning indictment of his performance as Health Minister,” Shepherd said. “He must resign.”