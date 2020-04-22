MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Alberta COVID-19 cases hit 3401, recoveries at 1310

Apr 22, 2020


Above is the April 22 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

COVID-19 in Alberta rose by 306 cases in the past 24 hours to 3401, while recoveries rose by 37 to 1310. The last 24 hours saw another five deaths, bringing the provincial total to 66.

Total cases include those who have recovered and those who have died from the illness. Recoveries account for 38.5% of the total cases, and deaths are 1.9% of that total cases to date.

As of Wednesday, 375 cases are in continuing care facilities, and 44 of the province’s death have been at long-term care facilities.

Calgary has had 70.44% of the cases to date.

In the past 24 hours, 4151 tests were conducted, an increase of 453 tests above the previous day’s 3698 tests. to date, Alberta has conducted 113,499 tests in total.

Seventy Albertans are in hospital with the illness, 18 of those in intensive care units (ICU).

ADVERTISEMENT

STURGEON COUNTY & ST. ALBERT CASES

Sturgeon County has two active cases, and nine have recoveries. St. Albert has three active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

