It’s YOUR Business: Jiffy Lube Morinville [VIDEO]

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In our third segment in the series, we talk to Craig Kletke of Jiffy Lube in Morinville about what they are doing to serve their customers, as well as some of his thoughts for other businesses in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Jiffy Lube is located on 100 Street in Morinville. You can reach them by phone at 780-939-1034 or visit them online.