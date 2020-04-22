MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: Jiffy Lube Morinville [VIDEO]

Apr 22, 2020 admin Business, COVID-19, Local News, Morinville 1

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In our third segment in the series, we talk to Craig Kletke of Jiffy Lube in Morinville about what they are doing to serve their customers, as well as some of his thoughts for other businesses in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Jiffy Lube is located on 100 Street in Morinville. You can reach them by phone at 780-939-1034 or visit them online.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9705 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Comment

Leave a Reply