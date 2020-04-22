MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Letter: Aspen House looking for words of encouragement for seniors

Apr 22, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

Aspen House would love to thank our community for the tremendous support and love we have received throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are looking for further support in the form of:

• letters, drawings, cards, or words of encouragement that we can hang up on our wall of hope for our residents to read.

• Seeds for independent gardening

• Pre-cut wooden projects (birdhouses, boxes) for our gentlemen to build/tinker with.

• Mother’s Day cards/pictures or any other ideas to make Mother’s Day special for our residents.

We are no longer accepting paper into our building, therefore, we ask that you email any drawings or letters to Leeza.shymka@albertahealthservices.ca.

We know how generous our community can be, so please contact Leeza at 780-939-1297 with any further ideas to ensure your support adheres to the recommendations set out by the Health Minister.

Thanks!

Leeza Shymka
Recreation Therapist I
Supportive Living
Aspen House

