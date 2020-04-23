It’s YOUR Business: The Flower Stop & Gift Shop

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



In this segment, we talk to Lori and Jodi from the Flower Stop & Gift Shop about some of the unique ways they are working hard to serve their customers with everything from window shopping for gifts to no-contact delivery service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The Flower Stop & Gift Shop is located at 9918 104 Street in Morinville You can reach them by phone at 780-939-3440 or online at theflowerstopandgiftshop.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/FlowerStopMorinville.