MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: The Flower Stop & Gift Shop

Apr 23, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 1

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

In this segment, we talk to Lori and Jodi from the Flower Stop & Gift Shop about some of the unique ways they are working hard to serve their customers with everything from window shopping for gifts to no-contact delivery service.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

The Flower Stop & Gift Shop is located at 9918 104 Street in Morinville You can reach them by phone at 780-939-3440 or online at theflowerstopandgiftshop.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/FlowerStopMorinville.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9714 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Cooking and canning classes taking people back to their roots

May 19, 2014 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – The Morinville Community Gardens, Morinville Farmers’ Market, and Sobeys Morinville are doing a little cross pollinating this summer to help people learn about preparing and preserving foods the way people did years ago… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Take Note: Upcoming Public Hearings and Meetings

Jun 3, 2014 admin Morinville, Notices and Public Hearings 0

The Town of Morinville will be holding two upcoming public hearings on local land matters. If you cannot see details in the hearing notices below, you may find them in this week’s Town Talk by clicking here or picking up a copy of the June 4 edition of The Morinville News… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply