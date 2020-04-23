St. Albert RCMP looking for assistance to identify male suspect

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On April 21, 2020, at approximately 10:40 p.m. a St. Albert resident was on their way home from an evening jog when approached by a male on Ash Crescent. The male grabbed the individual and broke an egg on them. The male ran away, heading west on Arlington, when the individual pulled out their cell phone to call police.

The unknown male is described as:

• Caucasian

• early 20s

• average build

• approximately 5’9″ tall

• wearing a blue plaid jacket

• ball cap – possibly grey

• short brown facial hair

St. Albert RCMP utilized RCMP Police Dog Section (PDS) but unfortunately were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT





St. Albert RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen, encountered and/or knows this male to call the local detachment at the number below.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play