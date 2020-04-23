St. Albert RCMP looking for missing 67-year-old

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are looking to locate 67-year-old Frances Elenor Delores Daniels, who goes by “Lenore”. Lenore was last seen Monday, April 20, 2020, at approximately 7:34 a.m. when she was seen getting onto St. Albert Transit Bus A2 on Harwood Drive. Police are concerned for her well being and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Lenore Daniels is described as:

• Indigenous Female

• 67 years old

• Greying hair

• 5’1″ tall

• small build

• pronounced jawline

• wears glasses

• dark pants

• black winter coat with black fur collar

• pattern running shoes

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Lenore is known to frequent friends and/or family homes in Edmonton and St. Albert. She is known as a “night owl” who stays up all night and sleeps through the day.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.