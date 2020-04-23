Sturgeon and St. Albert agree to new annexation boundary

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County and St. Albert have completed negotiations for an annexation boundary line recommendation following an Apr. 17 meeting of Sturgeon County’s Annexation Negotiating Sub-Committee.

The two municipalities say the line is similar to the annexation area presented to the public in 2019 but has been adjusted in the northwest section through the negotiation. Lands previously removed from annexation consideration in the southwest and northeast sections of the area remain excluded.

“Today represents a milestone in our annexation negotiations and is a testament to the Negotiating Committee, and our willingness to arrive at mutually beneficial outcomes,” said St. Albert Councillor Ray Watkins, Chair of the Annexation Negotiating Sub-Committee.

The sub-committee will now negotiate several other points, including financial compensation to Sturgeon County and taxation. The City of St. Albert will submit its Annexation Application to the Government of Alberta for approval consideration one the points have been negotiated.

“We are pleased to have arrived at a final decision regarding the annexation boundary and remain committed to completing the remainder of annexation negotiations in a timely manner,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release Thursday.

Annexation negotiations started on December 6, 2017. The next meeting is scheduled for May 25, 2020.

More info can be found at https://stalbert.ca/dev/planning/annexation/sturgeon-county-land-annexation/