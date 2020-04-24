Alberta COVID-19 update for Apr. 24

Above is the April 24 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta reported another 297 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 4017. Of that number, 1397 Albertans have recovered, and 72 have died, four of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries now account for 34.7% of the total cases, and deaths are 1.79% of that total cases to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



“The majority of the numbers we are seeing right now are linked to the big outbreaks and we’re working to control that spread,” Hinshaw said of outbreaks at Cargill and JBS.

In the past 24 hours, 4612 tests were conducted, an increase of 276 tests above the previous day’s 4336 tests. To date, 122,447 tests have been conducted on 116,859 people.

STURGEON COUNTY & ST. ALBERT CASES

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Sturgeon County has one active case and 10 recoveries. St. Albert has five active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED OVER THE WEEKEND WITH NEW NUMBERS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY