Alberta COVID-19 update for Apr. 25

April 25 UPDATE

Alberta added 216 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 4233. Of that number, 1471 Albertans have recovered and 73 have died, one of those in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, recoveries stand at 34.7% of total cases while deaths account for 1.7% of total cases. Sixty-six per cent of the province’s deaths have been connected to continuing care facilities, where 415 cases have been confirmed to date.

Alberta currently has 77 people in hospital with the illness, 20 of those in intensive care units.

The last 24 hours saw 4,718 tests completed. So far Alberta has conducted 127, 165 tests on 121,244 people.

Sturgeon County has one active case and 10 recoveries. St. Albert has five active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

April 24 UPDATE

Above is the April 24 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta reported another 297 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 4017. Of that number, 1397 Albertans have recovered, and 72 have died, four of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries now account for 34.7% of the total cases, and deaths are 1.79% of that total cases to date.

“The majority of the numbers we are seeing right now are linked to the big outbreaks and we’re working to control that spread,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw of major outbreaks in the province, including Cargill and JBS meat plants.

Continuing Care facilities account for 399 of the province’s cases and 47 of the deaths to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



In the past 24 hours, 4612 tests were conducted, an increase of 276 tests above the previous day’s 4336 tests. To date, 122,447 tests have been conducted on 116,859 people.

There are currently 76 Albertans in hospital, 18 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

STURGEON COUNTY & ST. ALBERT CASES

Sturgeon County has one active case and 10 recoveries. St. Albert has five active cases and 24 who have recovered. No deaths have occurred in St. Albert or Sturgeon County as a result of COVID-19.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED OVER THE WEEKEND WITH NEW NUMBERS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY