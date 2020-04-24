MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Letter: Heritage Place Lodge also looking for messages of encouragement

Apr 24, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

Editor:

Like our friends at Aspen house, the residents of Heritage Place Lodge would also like to extend their thanks to the community for their constant support and wonderful acts of kindness during these ever-changing times.

We too are looking for some items to keep our residents from going stir crazy!

• Painting projects (birdhouses, paint canvases)

• Seeds for our residents with green thumbs as the weather gets warmer

• Messages of hope and encouragement/drawings

• Mother’s Day pictures or cards to spoil the Mother’s on their special day

Please email any letters or drawings to cfarmer@homelandhousing.ca as we are no longer accepting any paper into the building.

We love how amazing our small community can be, so please contact Courtney at 780-939-3212 ext. 1 with any other ideas you may have to ensure your support adheres with the recommendations set out by the Health Minister.

Thank you!

Courtney Farmer
Activity Coordinator
Heritage Place Lodge

