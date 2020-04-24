MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Morinville Youth Basketball holding contest to encourage keeping skills sharp

Apr 24, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) is holding a contest to encourage their players and other youth to get and keep involved in the game during the COVID-19 downtime.

Youth can send a photo of themselves playing basketball and keeping in the game. Draws will be made randomly throughout the spring for some MYBA Sabretooths swag. You do not have to be a current Sabretooths athlete to enter. Anyone is welcome to take part.

“Our goal is to make sure kids in our community that are either involved in basketball or not are staying active,” said MYBA President Sylvain Roy. “We want to make sure they’re still practicing and staying active, and this is a way to get them out of their house. It also helps with their mental health by getting outside and staying active.”

The photo must be of the athlete working on their basketball skills, including dribbling, passing, shooting and other aspects of the game.

Only email submissions to morinvilleyouthbasketball@gmail.com with the subject MYBA Spring Photo-SHOOT Contest will be accepted. Submission should include the athlete’s name, age, and a short blurb about how they are staying in the game.

MYBA may post the photos on Facebook and Instagram, but those not wanting photos posted should include that in the email submission.

