MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor
About admin 9721 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Obituaries

Obituary: VAN DE WALLE, Fernande Cecile (nee Préfontaine)

Mar 16, 2016 admin Obituaries 0

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, mom passed away on March 12, 2016 at the age of 86.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ben (Stéphane), Rick, and George (Corinee); daughters: Cecile (Len) Cuku, and Lorraine Glasel; grandchildren: Dennis, Sherry, Duane (Natasha) Cuku, Brad, Jeff (Kim), Cameron, Haley, Bryce Van De Walle, and Sasha White; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Parker, Lauryn Cuku, Austin, Brooke Van De Walle, and Karter Eaton. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Obituaries

Obituary Notice: Bokenfohr, David

Nov 27, 2016 admin Obituaries 1

On November 22, 2016, David Bokenfohr of St. Albert passed away at the age of 82 years.

David is survived by his daughter, Judy; four grandchildren: Amanda, Nichelle, Robyn, David; two great-granddaughters, Faryn and Berkley; siblings: Rita (Firmen) Borle, Irene Bourgeois, Ruth (Sepp) Wittman and Joyce McLeod. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply