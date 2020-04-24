Peacefully and surrounded by his family, mom passed away on March 12, 2016 at the age of 86.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ben (Stéphane), Rick, and George (Corinee); daughters: Cecile (Len) Cuku, and Lorraine Glasel; grandchildren: Dennis, Sherry, Duane (Natasha) Cuku, Brad, Jeff (Kim), Cameron, Haley, Bryce Van De Walle, and Sasha White; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Parker, Lauryn Cuku, Austin, Brooke Van De Walle, and Karter Eaton. […]