Obituary: VAN DE WALLE, Fernande Cecile (nee Préfontaine)
Peacefully and surrounded by his family, mom passed away on March 12, 2016 at the age of 86.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ben (Stéphane), Rick, and George (Corinee); daughters: Cecile (Len) Cuku, and Lorraine Glasel; grandchildren: Dennis, Sherry, Duane (Natasha) Cuku, Brad, Jeff (Kim), Cameron, Haley, Bryce Van De Walle, and Sasha White; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Parker, Lauryn Cuku, Austin, Brooke Van De Walle, and Karter Eaton. […]
Obituary Notice: Kenneth Leo Paul St. Denis
On June 1st, 2017 with his family by his side, Kenneth Leo Paul St. Denis of Morinville, Alberta passed away at the age of 58 years. […]
Obituary Notice: Bokenfohr, David
On November 22, 2016, David Bokenfohr of St. Albert passed away at the age of 82 years.
David is survived by his daughter, Judy; four grandchildren: Amanda, Nichelle, Robyn, David; two great-granddaughters, Faryn and Berkley; siblings: Rita (Firmen) Borle, Irene Bourgeois, Ruth (Sepp) Wittman and Joyce McLeod. […]
