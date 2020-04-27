MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Apr. 27 Alberta COVID-19 Update: Small outbreak at Sturgeon General

Apr 27, 2020

Above is the April 27 press briefing from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta reported another 216 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 4696. Of that number, 1664 (35.4%) Albertans have recovered, and 75 (1.5%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Monday that four positive cases in Calgary’s homeless population have been identified. Approximately 1000 people experiencing homelessness have been tested thus far, and more details on testing among the homeless population in Alberta will be released in the coming days.

Small Outbreak At Sturgeon Hospital

Hinshaw said AHS is investigating two small hospital outbreaks at the Sturgeon General Hospital and Royal Alex, where Hinshaw said the cases seem to be linked within the facility. Neither investigation is interrelated; however, one case at Edmonton General is linked to Sturgeon General via a patient transfer.

“Swift action has been taken to contain the spread,” Hinshaw said. “There are no links between the two facilities. a quick response to these cases means that spread of the virus is being prevented. Patients and staff are being protected. It is important to be transparent about these situations so Albertans know we are sharing information as soon as we have it.”

No numbers were given related to the investigation. We will provide details if and when available.

Numbers on the Cargill and Brooks meat processing plants have not been given specifically as both facilities are closed. The City of Brooks has 568 cases presently, and High River has 524 active cases.

Continuing Care facilities account for 458 of the province’s cases, an increase of 23 more from Sunday.

To date, 135,442 tests have been conducted on 128,860 people, 3870 of those tests in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 87 Albertans in hospital, 20 of whom have been admitted to

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

  The CTV news stated that it was 1 case at the sturgeon hospital and they transferred the person over to Edmonton General. If I didnt watch it on the tv news I would have never commented here.

