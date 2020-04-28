MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Editorial: After 10 years, our time nears its end

Apr 28, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Editorials 1

We’ll come straight to the point of this editorial. The end of the line is nearing for MorinvilleNews.com and our other two websites.

For the past ten years, The Morinville News has provided responsible daily local news to Morinville and surrounding area through articles, opinion pieces, videos, and posts on our highly-popular Facebook page.

We’re appreciative of the handful of local businesses that supported us, understanding they were not merely buying advertising from us in so much as they were supporting an informed community by funding independent community news.

Apr. 30 marks our company’s year-end, and with revenues down by approximately 60% from last year due to a sagging economy and COVID-19 shutdowns, we have made the difficult decision to continue MorinvilleNews.com, MorinvilleNews.tv, and MorinvilleOnline.com purely on a month-to-month basis until we come out of the other side of this shutdown and see what the future holds for this publication.

Quite simply, if we have the revenue at the end of one month to produce content for the next month, we will continue to do so.

We look forward to continuing to serve this community and the many great people doing many great things.

But to do that, we must have the revenue to do so.

We’ve set up a page on our website where you can buy ad space or become a patron of this publication with a one-time or ongoing donation.

For 10 years we have been here for the community and business community. Now we need the community and business community to be here for us.

https://morinvillenews.com/how-you-can-support-morinvillenews-com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9735 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Morinville News Poll – Councillor Choices (plus last week’s results)

Aug 16, 2013 admin Editorial & Opinion 0

We are 37 days away from Nomination Day. Thus far seven residents have stepped to announce they will run for Council. Council candidates include Wayne Gatza, Rob Ladouceur, David Pattison, Lawrence Giffin, Barry Turner, Nicole Boutestein and Dean Vandal… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Letter to the editor: Reader concerned about voter turnout

Oct 19, 2010 admin Editorial & Opinion 0

Next, congratulations to Mayor Lloyd Bertschi and to the six councillors. Having read all the articles that have been written in Morinvillenews.com and attending the All-Candidates Forum, I believe that all 10 people who ran for councillors should be congratulated for coming forward and hope those that didn’t win will come forward again in the next election.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply