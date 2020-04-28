Alberta Daily COVID-19 Situational Update Apr. 28

Alberta reported another 154 of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 4850. Of that number, 1800 (37%) Albertans have recovered, and 80 (1.6%) have died, five of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 28, 2020

NEW CASES 154 TOTAL CASES* 4850 RECOVERIES 1800 (37%) NEW DEATHS 5 DEATHS TO DATE 80 (1.6%) CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS 82 CURRENT ICU 21 TESTS TO DATE 138,681 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.