Alberta Daily COVID-19 Situational Update Apr. 28

Apr 28, 2020

Alberta reported another 154 of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 4850. Of that number, 1800 (37%) Albertans have recovered, and 80 (1.6%) have died, five of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 28, 2020
NEW CASES 154
TOTAL CASES* 4850
RECOVERIES 1800 (37%)
NEW DEATHS 5
DEATHS TO DATE 80 (1.6%)
CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS 82
CURRENT ICU 21
TESTS TO DATE 138,681
STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

