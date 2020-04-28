MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: Rooke School of Karate

Apr 28, 2020

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In this segment, we talk to Steve and Kim Rooke of Rooke School of Karate about how they are using video conferencing to keep their students learning Uechi-Ryū Karate.

Rooke School of Karate is located at the United Church in Morinville. You can reach them by phone at 780-939-2270 or online at rookekarate.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/rookekarate.

