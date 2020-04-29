MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Alberta COVID-19 daily update for Apr. 29

Apr 29, 2020

Above is the April 29 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5165. Of that number, 1953 (37.8%) Albertans have recovered, and 87 (1.7%) have died, seven of those deaths in the last 24 hours. All of the deaths were at continuing care facilities in Calgary.

To date, 503 of the province’s cases have been at continuing care facilities, 821 among Cargill workers, and 276 among workers and contractors at the JBS plant.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 29, 2020
NEW CASES 315
TOTAL CASES* 5165
RECOVERIES 1953 (37.8%)
NEW DEATHS 7
DEATHS TO DATE 87 (1.7%)
TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 5,205
TESTS TO DATE 138,681
STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

