It’s YOUR Business: Higher Grounds Espresso Bar

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click For Current Flyer



In this segment, we talk to Lis Melvin, manager of the non-profit coffee shop Higher Grounds Espresso Bar about how they are not only serving their customers but also how they are serving those in need in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Higher Grounds is located at 780-266-5282 or online at facebook.com/HGEspresso/