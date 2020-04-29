by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Library was set to unveil its new logo Saturday morning on its website – morinvillelibrary.ca – as well as on their social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). However, the pre-publication by a local weekly newspaper intended for releases May 2nd has prompted the library to allow its release ahead of schedule.

The new logo, which depicts a colourful chameleon, reflects the Morinville Community Library’s longstanding love of its chameleon mascots as well as its adaptive and cheerful nature.

“The rebranding is thanks to the finalization of a new Plan of Service, including new vision and mission statements, which will guide MCL’s decision making for the next five years,” said Library Director Isabelle Cramp in a media release intended for release May 2. “The MCL Library Board and management feel that the new direction of the library is best represented by the new logo and brand it has prepared.”

Cramp said the Plan of Service highlights and supports the library’s role as a community organization and will be made available on the library’s website after formally being presented to Morinville Town Council.