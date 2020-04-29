MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor
Editorial: Rebranding vs. reality

Jan 9, 2011 admin Editorial & Opinion 4

By Stephen Dafoe

Throughout the 2011 budget discussions we heard much about the need to hire a number of positions for the soon-to-be completed Community Cultural Centre. Suggestions that perhaps some positions could be part time or filled by contract workers were met with the rebuttal that it was crucial that the facility be properly staffed to leave the right impression to those visiting the facility. Do half a job and Morinville and its new… […]

