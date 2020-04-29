MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Letter: The Snowbird Flyover

Apr 29, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

The Prime Minister announced that The Snowbirds will be doing a coast to coast flyover to boost morale across Canada.

I am worried because this virus really affects the elderly, and I’ve seen those planes up close.

It should not be an issue, however, as hardware stores are open, and they should have been able to restock duct tape since we purchased the Australian aircraft.

Seriously, we all need to watch closely the next budget from our federal government in terms of military allocation. There is no sense in maintaining the millions for highway “art installments”, donations to international funds, and allowing it to come from our Defense/ support team.

( unless they move four submarines to display along the Trans Canada and finally stop calling the shipyard funding of “submarine repair” national defense spending!)

Alan Otway
Morinville

