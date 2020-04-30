MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Sturgeon County Council passes 0% tax increase for 2020

Apr 30, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Regional News, Sturgeon County 2

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County Council formally passed its 2020 Tax Rate Bylaw Tuesday, forgoing earlier plans to increase tax rates by 1.18% in response to increased policing costs.

The County says its decision to keep rates steady with a 0% increase “balances the need to support local ratepayers while focusing on key capital and operating initiatives to support the local economy.”

Like other municipalities, Sturgeon County is eliminating late payment charges for property taxes for July and August in 2020 for those who register with the County as having been financially impacted by COVID-19.

“We encourage taxpayers who are able to continue paying their tax and utility bills on time to do so, but we recognize the financial hardship many residents are currently facing,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release Thursday. “For those who plan on using our 2020 tax payment extension deadline without penalty from June 30 to August 31, we are asking for an informal registration of these intentions with the County as it will allow us to track and anticipate potential impacts to County finances.”

Property assessments and tax notices will be in resident’s mailboxes in late May.

Those taking advantage of the extension deadline to Aug. 31 will be able to register their intentions through an online form on our website at sturgeoncounty.ca/Covid19/taxandutilities or by calling 780-939-4321 local or toll-free at 1-866-939-9303.

The County is offering the following options during COVID-19:

· By mail to Sturgeon County 9613-100 St., Morinville, Alberta T8R 1L9
· At the County Centre through the mail slot; cheque only.
· At most chartered banks, trust companies, credit unions and caisse populaire.
· Via Telephone/Internet Banking through most major banks.
· Tax Installment Payment Program

