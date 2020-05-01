MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 1

May 1, 2020 admin COVID-19, Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Above is the May 1 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media.

Alberta reported another 218 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5573. Of that number, 2359 (42.3%) Albertans have recovered, and 92 (1.65%) have died, three of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 29, 2020
NEW CASES 218
TOTAL CASES* 5,573
RECOVERIES 2,359 (42.3%)
NEW DEATHS 3
DEATHS TO DATE 92 (1.65%)
CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS ###
CURRENT ICU ###
TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 4829
TESTS TO DATE 153,766
STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

