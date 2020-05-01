Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 1

Above is the May 1 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media.

Alberta reported another 218 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5573. Of that number, 2359 (42.3%) Albertans have recovered, and 92 (1.65%) have died, three of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 29, 2020 NEW CASES 218 TOTAL CASES* 5,573 RECOVERIES 2,359 (42.3%) NEW DEATHS 3 DEATHS TO DATE 92 (1.65%) CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS ### CURRENT ICU ### TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 4829 TESTS TO DATE 153,766 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.